The New England Patriots reportedly believe Phillip Dorsett has a strong chance of clearing concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Thursday there is “optimism” within the Patriots organization over the wide receiver’s playing status.

While Phillip Dorsett missed practice yesterday due to a concussion, there's midweek optimism he could be cleared in time for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, per source. Of course, with concussions, there's no straight line to recovery, but the optimism is a good sign. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 21, 2019

Dorsett, who was knocked out of Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a head injury, increased his practice participation Thursday, taking part in positional drills after being listed as “did not participate” on Wednesday. It appeared he had not yet been cleared for contact.

The Patriots also had fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) back at practice in a limited capacity Thursday.

Dorsett has played in nine of New England’s 10 games this season, catching 26 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns.

