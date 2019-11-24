Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady will have a depleted receiving corps to deal with Sunday afternoon.

Phillip Dorsett reportedly will miss the New England Patriots’ Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Sunday. The Patriots wideout suffered the injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s Giardi’s report:

Phillip Dorsett is out, per source. #Patriots may have just 4 wideouts today: Edelman, Harry, Meyers and Slater if Sanu can't go. #Cowboys @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 24, 2019

Fellow injured receiver Mohamed Sanu reportedly has a slim chance to play Sunday after dealing with an ankle injury all week.

If he is unable to suit up, Brady — who himself is dealing with an injury — will be left with just three receivers to throw to, in addition to tight ends and running backs.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images