Tom Brady will have a depleted receiving corps to deal with Sunday afternoon.
Phillip Dorsett reportedly will miss the New England Patriots’ Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Sunday. The Patriots wideout suffered the injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here’s Giardi’s report:
Phillip Dorsett is out, per source. #Patriots may have just 4 wideouts today: Edelman, Harry, Meyers and Slater if Sanu can't go. #Cowboys @nflnetwork
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 24, 2019
Fellow injured receiver Mohamed Sanu reportedly has a slim chance to play Sunday after dealing with an ankle injury all week.
If he is unable to suit up, Brady — who himself is dealing with an injury — will be left with just three receivers to throw to, in addition to tight ends and running backs.
Click for who’s left to catch passes from Tom Brady >>
Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images