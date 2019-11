Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins head coach, Bruce Cassidy, explains why they sent Peter Cehlarik to Providence, and called up Cameron Hughes for his NHL Debut against the Phittsburgh Penguins. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava previews the game in the Polarfleece Morning Skate video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara /USA TODAY Sports Images