Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins try to snap their three-game losing skid against a familiar foe as Noel Acciari returns to TD Garden as a member of the Florida Panthers.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava previews the game in the Polarfleece Morning Skate Report above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images