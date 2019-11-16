Disaster might have struck the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off with a reported hip injury in the second quarter of his team’s game against Mississippi State. The injury appeared to occur as the junior signal-caller was rolling out of the pocket and scrambling to his left.
Tagovailoa, who has dealt with various injuries throughout the 2019 season, is considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
That’s a bad sight for all of football.
here’s some added context, courtesy of ESPN’s Molly McGrath:
If Tagovailoa’s injury is serious, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has played his final college football game (Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban appeared to tear up before halftime, for what it’s worth). The Hawaii native led Alabama to a national championship in 2017 as a true freshman.
The Cincinnati Bengals are the current front-runners to land the No. 1 pick in the draft.
