The Patriots’ offense hasn’t been it’s typical self this season. But it’s not all bad, according to Pro Football Focus, which listed left guard Joe Thuney as New England’s most underrated player.

Here is what Pro Football Focus said about Thuney:

“While (Indianapolis Colts guard) Quenton Nelson has been far and away the best left guard in the NFL, New England Patriot Joe Thuney is right behind him. Nelson may have him in both overall grade and in run-blocking grade, but Thuney is actually better than Nelson—and every other left guard, for that matter—as a pass-blocker and has earned a league-leading 84.0 grade in that facet. Thuney owns the lowest pressure rate at left guard so far and is setting up himself for a big payday in the final year of his contract.”

Being compared to Nelson is no small feat, and beating him in the passing game certainly is impressive. It’d be interesting to see how good the Patriots’ offense really could be this season if injuries to center David Andrews and left tackle Isaiah Wynn hadn’t occurred.

