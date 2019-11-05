Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins suffered a few scares on the blue line Monday night, but it appears there’s little need to worry.

Both Torey Krug and Charlie McAvoy suffered cuts in the B’s 6-4 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Monday, but both are fine and will play Tuesday in Montreal against the Canadiens.

With both defensemen available, the attention now shifts to what happens up front for the red-hot Bruins. Zach Senyshyn was called up from Providence on Tuesday, with a roster spot being created by Par Lindholm getting placed on injured reserve. Since Brett Ritchie’s infection isn’t a big deal and he played against the Pens, he’ll likely stay in the lineup, meaning the choice for Bruce Cassidy either is Senyshyn or Cameron Hughes, the latter of whom made his NHL debut Monday.

Senyshyn is a tremendous skater and plays a much faster game, which, as Cassidy points out, might make him a good fit against a fast Habs team.

“It’ll be a game-time decision, we’re looking at that,” Cassidy said of putting in Senyshyn, via the Bruins official Twitter account. Ritchie had that infection, got to make sure he’s good to go, but looks like he will be. So then it becomes will it be Senyshyn or Hughes, who’s the better fit? Back-to-back situation, (facing) a team with a lot of speed, so we’re going to make that decision, but there’s a good chance (Senyshyn) will play.”

During his brief run with Boston at the end of last season, Senyshyn spent some time on a line with Charlie Coyle, which could be where he finds himself at Bell Centre, which would result in Ritchie going down to the fourth line.

“Last year with Coyle I thought (Senyshyn) played really well up in Minnesota,” Cassidy said. “Is that a coincidence? I don’t know, it’s one game, small sample size. Might be a good spot for him as well, so that’s what went into it, so we’ll see how it turns out.”

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the B’s, with Carey Price expected to go for Montreal.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (11-1-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Zach Senyshyn

Chris Wagner–Sean Kuraly–Brett Ritchie

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (7-5-2)

Tomas Tatar–Phillip Danault–Brendan Gallagher

Jonathan Drouin–Max Domi–Joel Armia

Artturi Lehkonen–Ryan Poehling–Paul Byron

Nick Cousins–Nate Thompson–Nick Suzuki

Victor Mete–Shea Weber

Ben Chiarot–Jeff Petry

Mike Reilly–Cale Fleury

Carey Price

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images