Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the third time in as many games, the Boston Bruins will be without Patrice Bergeron.

The top-line center has been dealing with a lower-body injury for a little while now, and the team has made clear they’re going to be careful with him. As such, he will stay out when the Bruins welcome the New York Rangers to TD Garden for a Black Friday matinee.

With Bergeron not playing, David Krejci will center the top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy also indicated that Jack Studnicka will play instead of Brendan Gaunce, and will center the second line with Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle. Anders Bjork, Sean Kuraly and Danton Heinen will make up the third trio, while Par Lindholm will be the fourth-line center with Kuraly on the third unit.

Connor Clifton, who was a healthy scratch in Wednesday’s win over the Ottawa Senators, draws back into the lineup, replacing Steven Kampfer.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins and will be opposed by Henrik Lundqvist.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (17-3-5)

Brad Marchand–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Jack Studnicka–Charlie Coyle

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

NEW YORK RANGERS (12-9-2)

Chris Kreider–Mike Zibanejad–Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin–Filip Chytil–Ryan Strome

Brendan Lemieux–Brett Howden–Kaapo Kakko

Brendan Smith–Boo Nieves–Jesper Fast

Brady Skjei–Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren–Adam Fox

Libor Hajek–Tony DeAngelo

Henrik Lundqvist

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/NHLBruins