Quenton Nelson’s touchdown may not have counted, but his celebration will be one that won’t be forgotten.

During the third quarter of the Colts’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis elected to 331-pound guard a shot at the end zone on third-and-goal. It appeared Nelson broke through and scored the touchdown, leading to the O-line breaking out an epic keg stand celebration.

Take a look:

They might have taken @BigQ56's touchdown away. But we'll always have this. pic.twitter.com/qoh9Znt1n9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 17, 2019

Pretty awesome.

However, a review determined the play was just short of the end zone. So even though the six points didn’t count, fans were left with the memory of one of the best celebrations we’ve seen to date.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images