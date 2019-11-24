The Oakland Raiders have won three consecutive games entering Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets, and they’ll look to improve to 7-4 with a win at MetLife Stadium.
Oakland has struggled on the road this year, but the Jets aren’t exactly a wagon themselves, which leaves the door open for the Raiders to capture a key win to stay in the AFC West mix.
The Jets are coming off back-to-back wins against the lowly New York Giants and Washington Redskins, so Sunday likely will serve as a much better measuring stick.
Here’s how to watch Raiders-Jets:
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images