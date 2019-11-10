Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The leaders of the AFC North will travel to take on a winless team in Week 10.

The Baltimore Ravens, fresh off a 37-20 win over the New England Patriots, will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. Ryan Finley will see the first NFL action of his career Sunday as he gets set to take on a strong Ravens defense.

Baltimore has won its last four games and looks to make it two wins against the Bengals this season after it won 27-13 on Oct. 13.

Here’s how to watch Ravens vs. Bengals:

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

