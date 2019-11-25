Extending their win streak to seven will be no easy task for the Ravens.
Baltimore will be in Los Angeles on Monday night for a primetime showdown with the Rams. The reigning NFC champions are coming off a gritty win over the Chicago Bears and will be looking to make a statement against the hottest team in the NFL.
While the Ravens probably are the better team, they could find themselves in trap-game territory, as a heavyweight bout with the San Francisco 49ers looms in Week 13.
Here’s how to watch Ravens vs. Rams online:
When: Monday, Nov. 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images