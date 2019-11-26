Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will garner plenty of the soccer world’s attention, despite playing for little more than bragging rights.

The teams will face off Tuesday in Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in their fifth of six UEFA Champions League Group A games. Having already clinched a place in the Round of 16, PSG will win Group A with a victory or draw. Real Madrid will book its place in the knockout rounds with a win over PSG or if Club Brugge fails to defeat Galatasaray in the other Group A game.

PSG beat Real Madrid 3-0 on Sept. 18 in Paris in the group-stage opener. However, the French club rarely succeeds on its Bernabeu visits.

3 – Real Madrid have won three of their four previous home games against Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions, losing the other clash in the Cup Winners’ Cup in March 1994 (0-1). Favourite. pic.twitter.com/yOfr1DDUvg — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 26, 2019

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus PSG.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT; TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images