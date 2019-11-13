Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall seems to be enjoying his time in Maine with the Red Claws, but he will have to get used to the “very friendly” people.

The 7-foot-5 center, who’s playing with the Celtics’ G-League affiliate on a two-way contract with Boston, already revealed his move up north has been “a lot easier” while rooming with Tremont Waters. But what he wasn’t prepared for just how friendly the people of Maine actually are.

“People in Maine, I noticed they’re a little more, like, I don’t know,” Fall said, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. “A lady wanted to take a picture and she just sat on my lap the other day. They’re just very friendly.”

Fall made his Red Claws debut Saturday night, going 6-of-9 from the floor for 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images