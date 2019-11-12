Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Despite their torrid start to the new season, the Boston Celtics have found themselves relatively low on most NBA power rankings, particularly those compiled by ESPN.

Well, those days are over — for now, at least

The Celtics landed at No. 4 in ESPN’s latest power rankings, with only the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks higher than Brad Stevens 8-1 club.

Here’s ESPN’s blurb about the C’s:

“The Celtics’ seven-game win streak is a side note compared to Gordon Hayward’s fracturing his hand in a win against San Antonio on Saturday. Heading into the Spurs game, Hayward was having an All-Star-type season, averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists and shooting 56.4% from the field and 44.4 percent from deep. With Hayward out, coach Brad Stevens will likely insert Marcus Smart into the starting lineup and rely on 26-year-old Javonte Green coming off the bench. Green had six points in 13 minutes after Hayward left the game with his injury.”

The Lakers take over the No. 1 spot in our latest Power Rankings. Full list: https://t.co/pAQ4xQUbY9 pic.twitter.com/jok1zd33ZB — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2019

Boston once again looked like a well-oiled machine Monday night in its victory over the Dallas Mavericks. It was the team’s first game without Hayward, who is expected to miss approximately six weeks with a fractured left hand.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images