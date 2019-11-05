Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Cora raised some eye brows Monday.

The Boston Red Sox manager took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and left a message that left fans in a frenzy. All Cora Tweeted was “?!,” leaving fans to wonder if a move was on the horizon.

A few hours later, outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez reportedly opted into his deal with the Red Sox, but could another be coming? For more, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images