UPDATE (9:08 a.m.): Rob Gronkowski’s big announcement is, in fact, that he’ll be hosting a beach party in Miami.

ORIGINAL STORY: At no point should you have had your hopes way up that Rob Gronkowski was returning to football.

But if you did, it sounds like you probably will be disappointed.

The former New England Patriots tight end raised eyebrows over the weekend when he said he had a big announcement to make Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET. Plenty of folks speculated it could mark his return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, especially with the Nov. 30 deadline for him to return just around the corner.

According to the Associated Press Gronkowski actually will be at Super Bowl LIV in Miami this upcoming February … but to host a beach party.

From the AP:

The three-time Super Bowl champ is hosting the “GRONK BEACH” festival on Saturday, Feb. 1, on Miami Beach in an event featuring Gronkowski’s favorites and combining a party with a music festival along with food and drinks. Gronkowski says it’s because nobody really knows Super Bowl weekend like he does.

“I may not be playing the game this year, but I will still be going to Miami and I’m going to be debuting my very own music festival and its Gronk Beach,” Gronkowski said. “I mean, you can’t ask for any other situation that better than that. Bring some wildness, some fun, to bring a music festival to Miami and not just on top of Miami, at the Super Bowl. It’s really never been done like that before.”

Now, it’s not certain this is Gronkowski’s “big announcement,” but seeing as the last time he had one of these reveals it was to announce a partnership with CBDMEDIC, it seems more likely than not this is what he’ll be sharing Tuesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images