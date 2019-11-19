Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski might have effectively closed the book on a return to the NFL this season, but never say never.

The former New England Patriots tight end turned heads when he said he had a “big announcement” to make Tuesday morning. Turns out, that announcement was for a beach party Gronkowski is hosting in Miami the week of Super Bowl LIV.

But shortly after that news broke, Gronkowski indicated to ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he’s not totally ruling out one day returning to the NFL.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,'” Gronkowski said. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.

“It’s always an option in the back of my head. It’s not like I’m not staying in shape and not doing anything. I’m never stressed over it.”

Plenty of folks, Patriots fans in particular, have grown annoyed with how Gronk has teased his “big announcements” since hanging up his cleats. If you fall into that category, expect to continue being annoyed for the forseeable future based off these comments.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images