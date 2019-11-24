Jimmy Garoppolo is an impressive 15-3 since joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Much of his success has come in 2019, as the Niners are 9-1 through the first 11 weeks of the season.

Garoppolo’s former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski has known for a while just how special the 28-year-old quarterback is.

After watching Garoppolo struggle a bit in his first two seasons with the Patriots, Gronk said Jimmy G slowly but surely began picking up New England’s system. Garoppolo began showing his skill while filling in for Tom Brady as the star quarterback served a four-game suspension to start the 2016 campaign.

But the moment Gronk knew Garoppolo was special came three weeks before he was traded.

“… I ran a flag route, it was zone coverage, the DB dropped, the safety was up top and he put it exactly where he needed to put it,” Gronk said on “FOX NFL Sunday.” “… It was money. And I came up to him and I was like ‘Dang dude, that was a nice pass.’ And that’s when I knew, at that time, that he was going to be elite. And then when he got traded three weeks later, I knew they got a special player in Jimmy G.”

"That's when I knew at that time that he was going to be elite. Then when he got traded 3 weeks later, I knew [the @49ers] got a special player in Jimmy G." @RobGronkowski shares a story of when he knew @JimmyG_10 was going to be something special: pic.twitter.com/2DDJn5bJH3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2019

Tough to disagree.

