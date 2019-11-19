Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski will be in Miami for Super Bowl LIV weekend. But even if the New England Patriots make it back to the big game for the fourth consecutive year, he won’t be playing.

Gronkowski made his much-hyped “big announcement” Tuesday morning, revealing plans for a music festival called “Gronk Beach” that will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 on Miami Beach.

A promotional video released on Gronkowski’s social media platforms showed the retired tight end arguing with himself over whether he should play in the Super Bowl or party at it. Unsurprisingly, Party Gronk won out.

Gronkowski technically has until Nov. 30 to decide whether he wants to return to the Patriots this season, but this announcement all but extinguishes any chance of a comeback. He continued to tease fans in his announcement video, though, suggesting there’s still a chance he could resume his playing career in 2020.

“OK, OK, OK,” said Gronkowski, in full pads, wearing his Super Bowl rings and standing in front of a row of Lombardi Trophies. “We’ll call an audible, but just for this year.”

We’ll believe that when we see it.

