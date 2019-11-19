The Houston Astros are at the center of Major League Baseball news for all the wrong reasons.

Houston allegedly stole signs electronically during the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Of course, the Astros went on to win in seven games.

There’s been plenty of video evidence showcased by Twitter user @Jomboy showing how the team potentially pulled it off by banging on an object that alerts the batters what kind of pitch is coming. But it also happened throughout the season, not just the postseason, video evidence suggests. It was an elaborate system that really only could have worked had some sort of electronic advice been involved.

Now MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is speaking on the matter.

During the owners’ meetings Tuesday, the commissioner said he doesn’t believe other teams are involved and this strictly pertains to Houston.

“I have no reason to believe it extends beyond the Astros at this point in time,” Manfred said, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “… Any allegations that relate to a rule violation that could affect the outcome of a game or games is the most serious matter. … We have … what is going to be a really, really thorough investigation ongoing.”

It certainly will be interesting to see how Manfred handles the situation as more information comes out and how he decides to handle the discipline.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images