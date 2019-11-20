Lottery picks don’t often find themselves in the G League right off the bat during their rookie campaign, but that’s the case for Celtics’ rookie Romeo Langford.

Boston’s top selection in the 2019 NBA Draft was sent to the Maine Red Claws earlier this season, rather than sitting at the bottom of the Celtics’ depth chart. Robert Williams, a 2018 first-round pick, spent time in Maine during his rookie season and knows it’s a “humbling” experience.

Despite that, he told MassLive’s Tom Westerholm that Langford is making good use of his time with the Red Claws.

“I feel like (Langford’s) taking advantage of the opportunity,” Williams told Westerholm. “I just make sure to tell him to take advantage of it, because you never know when you’re going to be called up.”

Williams certainly benefitted from his time in Maine. The Texas A&M product is averaging 4.4 points and 4.9 rebounds on 75 percent shooting in 11 games so far this season and has looked far more comfortable on the floor. It’s clear he took full advantage of the opportunity during his rookie year.

“(The G League) is a way to get a bunch of reps and work on your craft and perfect your craft, Williams said. “You’ve really got to take advantage of that time while you’re down there. … Just realizing when we get up here, recognizing what the G-League is, and knowing that it is an honor and it is a gift to be on an NBA roster.”

Langford shined in his G League debut last Friday, scoring 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with six blocks, five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes. He then was recalled to Boston after Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured metacarpal in his left hand. Many speculated Langford would help fill the void left by Hayward’s injury, but the rookie saw no action in the Celtics’ two wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.

The 20-year-old suffered an ankle sprain in the Red Claws’ home opener Friday night, which kept him out of their Sunday meeting with Raptors 905. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens later said he’d likely return to Boston for rehab on the injured ankle.

The Celtics look for their second consecutive win Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images