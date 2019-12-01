Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Postgame handshakes following NBA games aren’t an uncommon practice, but the pleasantries at Barclays Center on Friday got some added attention.

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ victory over the Boston Celtics on Black Friday, now-Nets guard Kyrie Irving (who has been out with an injury), exchanged handshakes and hugs with his former Celtics teammates.

Despite the messy ending to his run in Boston, current Celtics have made clear they don’t have any issues with Irving. Marcus Smart indicated that he wants to move on from the story, a sentiment that one must think is shared by his teammates.

Following Friday’s game, Robert Williams did reveal what his quick conversation with Irving was centered around.

“I look at him as like one of my old heads, like a big brother to me,” Williams said, via MassLive. “He just asked about my daughter. Asked how she’s been. I appreciate that about Ky, just staying in touch. It’s always things about basketball, and things about life, so I appreciate that all the time.

“He does that a lot. Ky shows love. He’s a big brother to me.”

The Nets and Celtics will see each other next March 3 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images