Four days after Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett bashed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is publicly weighing in on the incident.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of “Pre-Flight Playbook with Gary Myers,” Goodell discussed Thursday night’s kerfuffle that landed Garrett an indefinite suspension, which will last until the end of the season at minimum. And the commissioner didn’t mince words whatsoever.

“There’s no place for that in the game,” Goodell said. “He will not play the rest of the season. He will probably meet with us sometime in the offseason, and I think we’ll make a judgment on does he have remorse? Does he understand why it’s not acceptable? Do we understand what he’s going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again? Those are the things that are going to be very important for us.”

But this isn’t just any ol’ ordeal the league has on its plate, and Goodell knows it.

“It’s probably the most significant discipline we’ve had from any single incident in our history, although we don’t keep that stat, but I’d be surprised if it wasn’t,” Goodell said. “It was, in my view, and I think our football people (saw) something that had to be dealt with very quickly and very firmly to make it clear to the players that it’s not acceptable.”

Garret is appealing the ruling and should know his fate no later than Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

