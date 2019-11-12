Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While he didn’t exactly stuff the stat sheet, Josh Gordon left his mark on his first game in a Seahawks uniform.

Gordon, who Seattle claimed off of waivers following the veteran wide receiver’s release from the New England Patriots, caught two passes for 27 yards in his new team’s thrilling overtime win over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Gordon’s first reception, a 13-yard grab, from Russell Wilson helped the Seahawks extend a fourth-quarter drive, and his second, a 14-yard snag in OT, served as another successful third-down conversion.

Wilson’s confidence in Gordon to deliver in big moments — in his Seahawks debut, no less — says quite a bit about the work and preparation the 28-year-old put in over a short period of time. Seattle’s quarterback certainly is pleased with what he’s seen from Gordon thus far.

“Josh Gordon has been a great addition to our team,” Wilson after the game, per Pro Football Talk. “We have a lot of great receivers and a lot of guys who can catch the football and make plays. He made some huge, huge catches today on third downs. He had the one slant to the right and I think another on the left. Just some of the plays he was making with confidence on big third downs to continue drives. He was great. He had a great week. It’s great to have him on our football team.”

Heading into the 2019 season, Gordon was expected to be a key component for a team with very legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. While the talented WR since has changed teams and conferences, it looks like this expectation is shaping up to hold true.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images