You probably know the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

Atlanta never really has lived it down, and again were reminded of the loss Sunday afternoon when the 1-7 Falcons visited the New Orleans Saints. And got a little surprise in the fourth quarter.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome elected to run highlights of Super Bowl LI.

Check it out here, courtesy of The Athletic’s Nick Underhill.

While it’s fun to reminisce about the 2017 meltdown that led New England to its fifth Super Bowl championship, the Saints really couldn’t have picked a worse time to attempt their “troll,” considering they were down 14 points at the time.

Atlanta got the last laugh, though, improving to 2-7 with a convincing 26-9 win over New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images