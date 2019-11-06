Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox began their offseason by announcing a plan to cut payroll in order to stat under the $208 million tax threshold. But does the decision of J.D. Martinez to remain in Boston change that mindset?

Martinez reportedly decided to not opt out of his current deal and remain with the Red Sox through at least the 2020 season. The slugger can opt out at the conclusion of next season, as well.

Martinez will make $23.75 million next year. And with Betts still under contract, many began to wonder if Boston’s approach differed now that the duo will be back.

Sam Kennedy had a simple answer:

“No,” Kennedy said via phone, per The Boston Globe. “Nothing has changed.”

Well, that settles that.

The Winter Meetings don’t begin until December, but Martinez opting into his deal takes one less question off new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s plate in what’s sure to be a busy offseason for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images