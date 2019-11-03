Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators finished Saturday’s first period all tied up.

Boston got off to a quick start when David Pastrnak potted his league-leading 13th goal of the season 1:17 into the first period, but Ottawa would strike back with just under 10 minutes to go in the first frame on a goal by Anthony Duclair.

The Bruins appeared to be pressing the Senators, but were slow to get back on defense, allowing Ottawa to knot the score at one.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images