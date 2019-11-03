Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Senators had themselves quite the scare Saturday evening when forward Scott Sabourin was involved in a brutal collision with Boston Bruins forward David Backes at TD Garden.

Less than 24 hours later, Ottawa has provided an update on the 27-year-old.

Sabourin sustained a fractured nose as a result of the on-ice incident, the team announced Sunday. He is expected to be released from a local hospital later in the day.

Updates from #Sens Pierre Dorion: Scott Sabourin is expected to be released from hospital today; Sabourin has also suffered a fractured nose. Logan Brown is week-to-week with an upper body injury. Artem Anisimov skated today and will join the team in New York on Monday. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 3, 2019

Sabourin’s already been active on social media, posting a “thank you” message to Instagram early Sunday morning while sporting a black eye and a nasty cut just below his eyebrow.

A timetable for his return to the ice has yet to be revealed.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images