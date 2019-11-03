The Senators had themselves quite the scare Saturday evening when forward Scott Sabourin was involved in a brutal collision with Boston Bruins forward David Backes at TD Garden.
Less than 24 hours later, Ottawa has provided an update on the 27-year-old.
Sabourin sustained a fractured nose as a result of the on-ice incident, the team announced Sunday. He is expected to be released from a local hospital later in the day.
Sabourin’s already been active on social media, posting a “thank you” message to Instagram early Sunday morning while sporting a black eye and a nasty cut just below his eyebrow.
A timetable for his return to the ice has yet to be revealed.
