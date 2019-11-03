Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins were leading the Ottawa Senators 1-0 in the first period Saturday night when the game took a scary turn.

Right winger Scott Sabourin collided with David Backes and appeared to lose consciousness immediately after hitting the Boston forward. Sabourin’s head directly hit the ice, breaking his fall. Medical staff accompanied by a stretcher immediately raced out to attend to the 27-year-old, who left the ice after a 10-plus minute stoppage. Both teams emptied their benches and stood on the ice as Sabourin was stretchered off.

After the conclusion of the first period, Ottawa provided the following positive update:

“Scott Sabourin was transported to local hospital by ambulance for evaluation. He was conscious and speaking with the attending doctors at the time of leaving the arena”

The Bruins shared their support for Sabourin following the injury.

