This time next year, one of the greatest drivers in motorsports history will have called it a career.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will retire from full-time racing after next season. The 44-year-old confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon in a video posted on his social media accounts.

“I’m so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said. “This sport has been good to me and has allowed me to do something I truly love. I showed up chasing a dream and achieved more than I ever thought possible. I’m looking forward to next season, and celebration what will be my last year as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver.

“I know what this team is capable of, and I hope 2020 is one of the best yet.”

In addition to his record-tying seven championships, Johnson has amassed 83 wins, including two Daytona 500 victories, over the course of his illustrious NASCAR career. He hasn’t reached victory lane since 2017, though, and has finished in the top five only five times over the past two seasons.

Hendrick Motorsports will reveal plans for its 2021 lineup at a later date,

