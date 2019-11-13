Do the Boston Celtics need a big man as much as everyone once thought?

MassLive.com’s John Karalis and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix offered contrasting answers to that question this week amid the Celtics’ unexpectedly good start to the 2019-20 NBA season. Many believed coming into the season’s the Celtics would need to upgrade their frontcourt options via trade in order to improve their prospects for success. However, they’ve started the campaign surprisingly well with an NBA-best 8-1 record, and their eight-game winning streak has prompted some to declare them the current best in the Association and an NBA Finals contender.

So do the Celtics really need to trade for a center?

Mannix addressed the question Tuesday night via Twitter.

“Eight wins in a row now for Boston,” he wrote. “Celtics brass needs to be hunting big men on the trade market. This team might be a defensive-minded/rebounding big man from being a legit threat in the conference.”

Eight wins in a row now for Boston. Celtics brass needs to be hunting big men on the trade market. This team might be a defensive-minded/rebounding big man from being a legit threat in the conference. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 12, 2019

Rumors recently have linked the Celtics with Houston Rockets center Clint Capela and his Oklahoma City Thunder counterpart Steven Adams, but Karalis insisted Wednesday Aron Baynes, whom Boston traded to the Phoenix Suns in June, would suit his former team’s needs perfectly.

“I’ve said this on podcasts & on YouTube live… but I’ll repeat it here,” Karalis wrote. “The Celtics do not need to make a trade for a center.

“The exception: if they can somehow get Aron Baynes back when Ayton comes off suspension. If they can get Baynes back without giving up too much, then yes, they should trade for Baynes.

“Otherwise, forget it. Anyone that can upgrade that position with any significance will likely cost too much. Salary matching rules would require Boston to give up a lot and create another problem by fixing whatever problem they have here.”

I've said this on podcasts & on YouTube live… but I'll repeat it here. The Celtics do not need to make a trade for a center. — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 12, 2019

The exception: if they can somehow get Aron Baynes back when Ayton comes off suspension. If they can get Baynes back without giving up too much, then yes, they should trade for Baynes — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 12, 2019

Otherwise, forget it. Anyone that can upgrade that position with any significance will likely cost too much. Salary matching rules would require Boston to give up a lot and create another problem by fixing whatever problem they have here — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 12, 2019

Whether the Celtics should, or ultimately will, trade for a center will depend on how the season continues to unfold. If their current crop of centers, which includes Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier, continues to meet the team’s needs and/or improves on their current performances, Boston might do well to consider potential trades cautiously and lean toward sticking with their roster as presently constructed.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images