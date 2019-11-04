Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sidney Crosby has been striking fear into opposing teams for a very long time.

The Pittsburgh Penguins center has been one of the most successful NHL players in recent memory and continues to do amass big numbers into his 15th season.

Crosby has recorded the most points in the NHL since the 2014-15 season (464) and has shown no signs of slowing down this season with five goals and 12 assists so far through 14 games.

For more on the 32-year-old, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images