Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dak Prescott’s new pregame “hip-whip” routine is the latest craze to sweep the NFL, but where exactly did it come from?

FOX Sports 1’s Skip Bayless appears to know the answer, which he shared on Twitter during Sunday’s Week 11 slate.

“For the record: Dak’s pregame warmup ‘hips’ drill was taught him by the great Tom House, who in the offseasons works with (Tom) Brady, (Drew) Brees and Matt Ryan (who also does this pregame drill),” Bayless tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Wouldn’t be surprised if Brady does it, maybe in the locker room.”

For the record: Dak's pregame warmup "hips" drill was taught him by the great Tom House, who in the offseasons works with Brady, Brees and Matt Ryan (who also does this pregame drill). Wouldn't be surprised if Brady does it, maybe in the locker room. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 17, 2019

Interesting.

Either way, Prescott’s teammate Ezekiel Elliot joined in on the fun Sunday while celebrating a touchdown during Dallas’ 35-27 defeat of the Lions in Detroit.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images