And you thought you’d heard all there was to hear on the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph controversy.

Ever since Garrett clubbed Rudolph over the head with his own helmet last week, NFL players, media and fans have inundated each other with wide-ranging takes on the situation. (The best take of all might have come from former New England Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather.)

Just as the noise was dying down, Orenthal James Simpson took to Twitter to offer his two cents.

“What bothered me most about this whole incident was seeing the reaction of one particular coach who I’m a big fan of, and some ex-players with the hyperbole with, ‘The worst thing they’d ever seen, I’ve never seen anything like this,’ ” Simpson said Wednesday. ” … Give me a break, guys. Come on. Anybody who’s ever played football has seen this, we’ve seen it in practice on a number of occasions.

” … This happens in football. The optic was horrible — 280 pound guy swinging a helmet at him. But, hey, you lose it sometimes in games. He should be suspended, but certainly not to the degree they’re trying to suspend him.”

Here we go:

Stop the hyperbole & dial it back some. pic.twitter.com/70ZQmUqnN5 — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) November 20, 2019

Make of that what you will.

Garrett was suspended by the NFL for an indefinite period with a minimum of the rest of the season. The Browns defensive end appealed the decision during an in-person hearing Wednesday.

