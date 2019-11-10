Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t long ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense featured a troika of superstars in Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

That seems like ancient history now, though, as all three are either injured or gone. Yet Pittsburgh improbably has itself back in playoff contention after an 0-3 start to the season.

The Steelers get arguably their toughest test of the season this week, when the Los Angeles Rams come to Heinz Field. L.A., coming off a bye following a Week 8 win in London, is looking to keep pace in the ultra-competitive NFC West.

Here’s how to watch Rams-Steelers.

When: Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

