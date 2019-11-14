A pair of AFC North foes are set to meet Thursday to kick off Week 11.
FirstEnergy Stadium will play host to a tilt between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite a slow start to the season due partly to Ben Roethlisberger’s injury, the Steelers actually hold the sixth seed in the AFC. The Browns, meanwhile, had Super Bowl aspirations at the start of the season, but they’ve underachieved in a big way and sit at 3-6.
Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. Browns:
Start Time: Thursday, Nov. 14, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX, NFL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images