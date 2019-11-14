Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pair of AFC North foes are set to meet Thursday to kick off Week 11.

FirstEnergy Stadium will play host to a tilt between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite a slow start to the season due partly to Ben Roethlisberger’s injury, the Steelers actually hold the sixth seed in the AFC. The Browns, meanwhile, had Super Bowl aspirations at the start of the season, but they’ve underachieved in a big way and sit at 3-6.

Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. Browns:

Start Time: Thursday, Nov. 14, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images