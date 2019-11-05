For most teams across the NFL, bringing on Antonio Brown at this stage in the season simply isn’t worth the potential headache.

But if you ask Stephen A. Smith, there’s one team that would have nothing to lose by signing the troubled wide receiver.

Brown has been out of a job in the league since he was released by the Patriots in late September. The Seattle Seahawks reportedly did their homework on AB as they searched for pass-catching help, but ultimately filled the need with Josh Gordon. Smith believes another NFC contender, the Philadelphia Eagles, not only should kick the tires on Brown but add him to the fold.

“You’re damn right they should. This is a team that has the 21st-ranked passing attack, OK? You got receivers all over the place dropping passes,” Smith said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I challenge anybody to show me one quarterback in the league that has had wide receivers drop more passes than the Philadelphia Eagles have dropped from Carson Wentz this season. Yet Carson Wentz still only has four interceptions on this entire season and about 15 touchdowns. The Eagles are just a half-game out of first place (in the NFC East). …If you’re gonna go for it, go for it. What I’m saying is at this particular moment in time, Antonio Brown is minimal risk. He is in no position to exercise any kind of leverage whatsoever. Antonio Brown, because of all of his nonsense and all the stuff he’s done, you want to get back into the league? Remember, they thought he had a chance in Seattle. Didn’t happen, they’d rather get Josh Gordon. We know his checkered past, but they grabbed him in a heartbeat before they grabbed Antonio Brown. So if you’re Antonio Brown, this might be your shot. If I’m the Eagles, I’m desperate enough because I’m close enough to making the playoffs. I’m only a half-game behind Dallas. I play Dallas later in the season. I’d go for it.”

The Eagles heading into the season were poised to feature one of the league’s more explosive offenses, but Philly has been troubled by inconsistently. Alshon Jeffery has been in and out of the lineup, while DeSean Jackson is expected to be sidelined for six weeks after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a torn abdominal muscle. Nelson Agholor has shown occasional flashes, but he’s been the face of the aforementioned drop issue.

Brown undoubtedly would provide a boost to the Birds, but at what cost? The 31-year-old has been accused of some awfully troubling incidents and has proven time and time again to be completely unhinged. There’s a reason the Raiders and Patriots both cut ties with him and no other team has come knocking since.

So while the Eagles have a dire need, the desperation might not be great enough to sign the problematic superstar.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images