Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith’s new ESPN contract leaves no doubt he’s the face of the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

Smith’s new five-year deal comes with an annual salary that will approach $8 million per year, sources told the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. This will make Smith the network’s highest-paid sportscaster, moving him past “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg, who reportedly earns $6.5 million annually.

While Smith’s new contract falls short of the $10 million annual salary that the New York Post speculated about back in April, the boisterous talking head reportedly received money upfront, likely impacting his decision to re-sign with ESPN with one year remaining on his deal.

Smith arguably is the most recognizable name featured on ESPN’s programming. In addition to his role on the daily morning show “First Take,” where he debates various sports topics with Max Kellerman, Smith can be spotted on “SportsCenter” and on ESPN’s NBA coverage. He also hosts a national ESPN Radio show, but Marchand reported Thursday that Smith will relinquish that role in 2020 as ESPN looks to be more strategic with his appearances.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images