The Patriots improved to 10-1 on Sunday when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 at Gillette Stadium thanks to a full 60-minute effort.

Stephon Gilmore played a huge role in keeping Amari Cooper from logging a catch on the afternoon, while Tom Brady completed 17 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Gilmore, Brady and Julian Edelman talked about what went right for the Patriots. To hear from the trio, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.