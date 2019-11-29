Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He might be injured, but Tacko Fall is with the Celtics on the road this weekend.

Boston is in New York this weekend facing the Brooklyn Nets on Friday before heading to Madison Square Garden on Sunday for a matchup with the Knicks. Fall, who suffered a knee injury Monday with the Maine Red Claws, is with the team receiving treatment, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm.

The 7-foot-5 center told Westerholm his ailment is “a little sprain” and expects to be out “another week or so.”

Tacko Fall is with the team in New York to get treatment with Celtics trainers on what he told me is “a little sprain.” He had an MRI done and expects to be out another week or so. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) November 29, 2019

Fall is on a two-way deal, meaning he can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics during the season. There is an exception in this case, however.

Two-way players are allowed to rehab with the NBA club when injured without having it count toward their 45-day tally. As long as Fall doesn’t participate in team activities such as practice, film, one-on-one coach work, etc., his count will remain where it was when he was injured Monday with the Maine Red Claws.

The Celtics and Knicks tip-off Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images