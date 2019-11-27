Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall set a Maine Red Claws record Monday night in their loss to the Memphis Hustle, but suffered an injury along the way.

The 7-foot-5 center posted 16 points and 18 rebounds for his fourth double-double in six G League games, but sustained a bone bruise in his right knee, the Red Claws announced Wednesday. He’ll be reassessed in 1-2 weeks, per the team.

INJURY UPDATE: Tacko Fall has been diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee that was sustained in the game against the Memphis Hustle on 11/25. He will be reassessed in 1-2 weeks. — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 27, 2019

Through six games, Fall is averaging 15 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks on 69.6 percent shooting. He’s one of 11 G League players currently averaging a double-double.

Maine returns to action Wednesday night against the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets’ G League affiliate. The Boston Celtics also are in action on Thanksgiving Eve, as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. Tip-off for both games is set for 7 p.m. ET.

