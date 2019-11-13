Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters have plenty of time to bond while playing for Maine Red Claws as part of their two-way contracts with the Boston Celtics.

And what better way to do so than being roommates?

That’s right, the 7-foot-5 Fall and the 5-foot-10 Waters currently are living together, according to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. And there’s a lot Waters likes about the situation.

“It definitely makes the process a lot easier, smoother being with someone that you know, that has your best interests at heart the same way I have his best interests,” Waters told reporters Tuesday, per Yang.

Now that’s a worthwhile friendship right there.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images