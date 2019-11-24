The Boston Celtics have found plenty of success during their 11-4 start, but their G League affiliate is on fire to start the 2019-20 campaign as well.

Two-way players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters have helped the Maine Red Claws jump out to a franchise-best 5-0 start. The rookies provided much of the same Saturday night in the team’s league-leading fifth straight win.

Waters, who leads Maine in scoring and assists, posted 24 points, eight assists and three rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting Saturday night, dazzling the Portland Expo crowd with his impressive handle and ability to score off the bounce.

Here’s a few highlights from another solid showing:

Fall collected another double-double, his third of the young season, with 10 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting.

While Waters and Fall are the main attraction, pardon the pun, Auburn product Bryce Brown has been putting on a show for the G League’s top team as well. The guard scored a game-high 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting, his third consecutive 20-point effort.

So yes, the Celtics have been good, but the Red Claws have extremely entertaining themselves.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images