The Boston Celtics have found plenty of success during their 11-4 start, but their G League affiliate is on fire to start the 2019-20 campaign as well.
Two-way players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters have helped the Maine Red Claws jump out to a franchise-best 5-0 start. The rookies provided much of the same Saturday night in the team’s league-leading fifth straight win.
Waters, who leads Maine in scoring and assists, posted 24 points, eight assists and three rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting Saturday night, dazzling the Portland Expo crowd with his impressive handle and ability to score off the bounce.
Here’s a few highlights from another solid showing:
These two are having a night! #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/rffXnHxAgF
— Maine Red ClaWWWWs (@maineredclaws) November 24, 2019
Houdini! #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/gQEiMoDTuJ
— Maine Red ClaWWWWs (@maineredclaws) November 24, 2019
Fall collected another double-double, his third of the young season, with 10 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting.
. @tackofall99 making his presence felt early! #crustaceannation pic.twitter.com/VinXmMUGXZ
— Maine Red ClaWWWWs (@maineredclaws) November 24, 2019
While Waters and Fall are the main attraction, pardon the pun, Auburn product Bryce Brown has been putting on a show for the G League’s top team as well. The guard scored a game-high 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting, his third consecutive 20-point effort.
So yes, the Celtics have been good, but the Red Claws have extremely entertaining themselves.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images