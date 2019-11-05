Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle warmed hearts when he visited Quinn “The Mighty Quinn” Waters in his hometown of Weymouth, Mass. in October.

Now, fans are getting a peek inside his visit to the so-called “Quinndow” courtesy of the NHL.

After being diagnosed with a brain tumor, Waters was not permitted to leave his house due to health concerns, leading to endless visits from countless strangers throughout the tight-knit community. Coyle recently made his own trip to help lift the 3-year-old’s spirits, and made sure to bring some fun goodies along with him.

It was an experience Coyle likely will never forget.

“It’s very humbling. That’s what you want is to give him a smile or two,” Coyle said in the clip. “(When someone’s) going through a tough situation, you want that person to remain positive and give them a good time. So it meant a lot for me to go there and see him and interact.”

Check it out:

Charlie Coyle (@CharlieCoyle_3) and Quinn Waters developed a special relationship after meeting in their hometown of Weymouth, Massachusetts. As part of the @NHLBruins #HockeyFightsCancer night, Coyle invited "The Mighty Quinn" to drop the puck and the result was priceless. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Kyrgp9cBsZ — NHL (@NHL) November 5, 2019

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images