After a white-hot start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have cooled off lately.

Buffalo started the season impressively at 8-1-1, but have floundered since going an abysmal 2-7-2 in their last 11 games. One of the biggest reason for the negative turn around has been their offensive production. Over the first 10 games of the season, the Sabres were scoring 3.8 goals per game but that number has nearly been cut in half to 2 goals per game over their recent cold streak.

The Sabres’ power play has taken a huge hit over the last 11 games plummeting from 30.8 percent in the first 10 games, to just 6.9 percent over the last 11 games.

For more on Buffalo’s recent struggles, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images