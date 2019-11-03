Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick has had a long and extremely successful coaching career, but these stats against young quarterbacks may be one of the more impressive things he’s done.

Over the last 20 games when the New England Patriots have squared up with a team led by a quarterback 25-years-old or younger in their first or second year in the NFL, they have not lost a single game. In that span, opposing young quarterbacks have tossed 18 touchdowns and 28 interceptions, while only completing 54.4 percent of their passes.

