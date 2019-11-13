Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Florida Panthers shocked the hockey world at the Boston Bruins’ expense.

The Panthers overturned a four-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Bruins 5-4 in a shootout Tuesday night at TD Garden. In doing so, Florida accomplished something it had never done before and just 18 other teams had achieved since the NHL’s inception in 1917. The NHL shared statistical proof of the rarity of the Panthers’ feat after the game via Twitter.

“The @FlaPanthers recorded the 19th instance in NHL history of a team overcoming a four-goal, third-period deficit to win – and just the ninth as the visitor. #NHLStats” the NHL wrote.

“Down 4-0 in the third period, the @FlaPanthers left TD Garden with a 5-4 shootout win,” the NHL wrote in a tweet. “They overcame a four-goal, third-period deficit to win for the first time in team history. #NHLStats”

The Bruins hadn’t lost a regular-season game after surrendering a lead of four goals or more since Dec. 30, 1989, when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat them 7-6 on a five-goal comeback, according to the Bruins’ website.

The Panthers’ comeback win extended the Bruins’ losing streak to four games. Although regulation losses to the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings last week and a shootout setback against the Philadelphia Flyers undoubtedly stung the Bruins, the improbable manner of the Panthers’ win undoubtedly will annoy Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images