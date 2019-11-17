Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some outright bad basketball took place at United Center on Saturday night.

The Kyrie Irving-less Brooklyn Nets traveled to Chicago to take on the Bulls. Both teams have seen limited success this season, entering the game with four wins apiece. And during the first quarter, a simply horrendous sequence took place that lasted nearly one minute.

This sequence was tough to watch. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AKFlL7V7Vn — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 16, 2019

A total of six missed shots and one turnover for a minute straight by no means is the best basketball, but it is pure entertainment for anyone who is not a fan of either team.

If you’re wondering, the Nets ended up winning 117-111.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images