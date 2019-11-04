Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, the New England Patriots’ Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens did not get off to the hottest start.

In fact, it was downright dismal.

The Patriots racked up just four yards in the first quarter of “Sunday Night Football,” their worst first quarter of the 2019 season. It’s also the second-fewest first-quarter yards earned by New England in the last 15 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The only first-quarter performance worse than this was the 2-yard first quarter against the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The Patriots' 4 first-quarter yards are their second-fewest in the last 15 seasons (2 at Dolphins in 2017). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 4, 2019

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images